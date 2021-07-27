Chelsea in Kounde transfer discussions with Sevilla & could offer up Zouma in swap

The 22-year-old recently featured in France's Euro 2020 squad and is considered one of the continent's brightest young defenders

Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over the potential purchase of star defender Jules Kounde and could include offer Kurt Zouma in a swap, Goal can confirm.

Kounde is willing to join the Blues, but Sevilla would only sell for the right price having already raised funds from the sale of Bryan Gil to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old started 33 league matches for Sevilla this past campaign, with his play good enough to earn him a spot on France's Euro 2020 squad.

Kounde's record at Sevilla

The centre-back was bought from Bordeaux in 2019 and almost immediately broke into Sevilla's first-team set-up.

He's considered a prototype for the modern defender - skilled enough with the ball to play both centrally and out wide, and able to quick start counterattacks by carrying forward or delivering pinpoint passes.

More to come...