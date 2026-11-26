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The Europa League match between Besiktas and Hapoel Beer Sheva descended into chaos. Before kick-off, Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents. Trouble then broke out in the stands and outside the stadium.

For safety reasons, the match is being played in Batumi, Georgia, rather than Istanbul. Tensions were high beforehand. Besiktas fans unfurled a banner reading: "If you cannot prevent injustice, make it known to everyone."

Besiktas also objected strongly to playing a European home match in another country. After the Europa League anthem, their players refused to shake hands with their opponents.

When the captains met, Orkun Kökçü, from Haarlem, also refused to shake hands with his Israeli counterpart Miguel Vitor.

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During the match, local police dealt harshly with a man displaying a Palestinian flag, sparking a fight.

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The fight sparked further unrest. Police used tear gas and batons against Besiktas fans, who fought back. Police dealt so harshly with one Besiktas fan that he bled heavily and had to go to hospital. Unrest also broke out outside the stadium.

Besiktas have the full backing of Turkish clubs, including Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Basaksehir and Fenerbahçe. Fenerbahçe said: "Like every Turkish citizen who considers it a human responsibility to stand by the oppressed, we find it unacceptable that disproportionate force is used against Besiktas supporters expressing their support for the Palestinian people."

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The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) spoke out too. "We will act decisively on national and international platforms to take all necessary steps, first and foremost with UEFA, and ensure that those responsible are held to account."

Besiktas have yet to comment on the events at the time of writing. After a temporary stoppage, the referee resumed the match. It is 0-0 at half-time, in part because Kökçü missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time.