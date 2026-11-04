Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named his side for tonight's clash with Slavia Prague in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Spaniard shook up the XI that beat Liverpool in the Premier League last Sunday. Out go Jurrien Timber, Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhães, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz. In come Ben White, Hincapié, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Eze and Viktor Gyökeres.

Arsenal lined up as follows:

Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapié, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Madueke, Eze and Gyökeres.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, started with:

Domšák, Vlček, Holeš, Zima, Kobylák, Moses, Sadílek, Mbarek, Ayusi, Štorm and Nováк.