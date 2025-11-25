How to watch Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics are set to host the Detroit Pistons to start the thrilling NBA game on November 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Celtics are now ninth in the league in rebounding, averaging 44.5 rebounds per game, with Neemias Queta leading the way with 7.9 rebounds per game. The team has a 6-6 record against Eastern League competitors. Detroit leads the league with an 11-2 record, averaging 119.6 points per game and a +7.0 scoring differential.

The Pistons shoot an effective 49.0% from the field, which is far more compared to the 44.1% average shooting percentage Boston gives up to opponents, but Boston's offense scores 114.6 points per game, somewhat more than Detroit's 112.6 points per game.

This will be the second meeting of the season; on October 27, Detroit won 119-113, with Jaylen Brown leading the Celtics with 41 points and Cade Cunningham scoring 25.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will face the Detroit Pistons in an epic NBA game on November 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown is shooting 76.9% from the free-throw line and an effective 50.6% from the field while averaging 27.9 points per game.

Neemias Queta leads the team in rebounds with 7.9 per game, which includes 4.9 defensive and 3.1 offensive rebounds.

Derrick White is generating 5.2 assists per game and maintaining turnovers low at just 1.4 over 33.1 minutes of action.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham is shooting 82.1% from the free-throw line and 44.4% from the field while scoring 27.1 points every game.

Jalen Duren averages 11.5 rebounds per game, comprising 7.3 defensive and 4.3 offensive boards.

Ausar Thompson provides 12.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game on an efficient 51.9% shooting.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Bobi Klintman Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Marcus Sasser Hip injury Out

Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

This game between the Celtics and the Pistons could be closely contested once more, with both teams experiencing success at different moments, based on their last five meetings. Detroit has demonstrated that it can control the game when its offense is performing well by winning the last two meetings, including a commanding 119-113 victory on October 27, 2025, and a commanding 117-97 victory in February.

However, Boston had won the previous three games before that period, each with a score of more than 120 points, demonstrating their ability to overwhelm the Pistons when their shooters are hot.

This game may come down to who performs better in the closing minutes because both teams are aware of one another's advantages, and another competitive finish is undoubtedly in the cards.

Date Results Oct 27, 2025 Pistons 119-113 Celtics Feb 27, 2025 Pistons 117-97 Celtics Dec 13, 2024 Celtics 123-99 Pistons Dec 05, 2024 Celtics 130-120 Pistons Oct 27, 2024 Celtics 124-118 Pistons

