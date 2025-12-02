How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks to start the pivotal NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Knicks have the scoring lead, averaging 120.4 points as opposed to the Celtics' 114.9. Additionally, the Knicks outperform Boston with 46.5 rebounds per game as opposed to 44.5.

Boston records 24.2 assists per game, while New York leads with 27.2. The Celtics have 5.4 blocks as opposed to the Knicks' 4.3, but the Knicks are averaging 8.4 steals, which is just more than Boston's 8.3.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks in an epic NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown is shooting 76.5 percent from the free-throw line and 49.0 percent from the field while scoring 28.4 points per game.

Anfernee Simons has a 43.9 percent shooting percentage and averages 13.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Payton Pritchard is shooting 45.8% from the field and averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Neemias Queta Injury Management Day-to-Day SG, Derrick White Calf injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson is shooting 86.1 percent from the free-throw line and 47.8 percent from the field while averaging 28.5 points per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 11.9 rebounds per game, of which 3.2 are offensive, and 8.8 are defensive.

Mikal Bridges is shooting an effective 52.3 percent from the field while averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Landry Shamet Shoulder injury Out PF, OG Anunoby Hamstring injury Out

Boston Celtics and New York Knicks head-to-head record

Based on the previous five head-to-head encounters between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, this upcoming game might be competitive and unpredictable, as both teams have traded overpowering wins. The Knicks have won three of the last five encounters, including a strong 105-95 victory on October 25, 2025, and a dominating 119-81 performance on May 17, 2025, displaying their capacity to shut down Boston offensively.

However, the Celtics have also demonstrated their resilience with significant victories of their own, including 127-102 on May 15, 2025, and 115-93 on May 11, 2025. The closely contested 121-113 Knicks win on May 13, 2025, demonstrates how difficult these matchups can be when both teams are functioning effectively.

With momentum bouncing back and forth in recent games, this matchup could once again come down to whose team controls the tempo and performs better in important stretches.

Date Results Oct 25, 2025 Knicks 105-95 Celtics May 17, 2025 Knicks 119-81 Celtics May 15, 2025 Celtics 127-102 Knicks May 13, 2025 Knicks 121-113 Celtics May 11, 2025 Celtics 115-93 Knicks

