UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has made up his mind. The Slovenian will not run in the FIFA presidential election to challenge Gianni Infantino.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ceferin wants another term as UEFA president, a decision that takes him out of the running at FIFA.

Back in February 2024, he had insisted he would step down from the role when his term ended in February 2027. He has since changed his mind.

Speaking at the top executives' programme in Berlin, Ceferin confirmed he would stand for one final term as UEFA president.

He first took charge of European football's governing body in 2019, giving him eight years in the job. Under the old rules, that would have been the limit. But the latest amendment to the body's statutes clears the way for another four years.

Ceferin has a few months left to make it official. UEFA told its member associations this week that the deadline for candidacies is 22 January.

Astana hosts UEFA's 50th ordinary congress on 22 April, where the new president will be elected for the next four years.

Whether UEFA will field a rival to Infantino at FIFA remains unclear. That election takes place on 18 March, with candidacies due by 18 November.