How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the San Antonio Spurs to begin the highly anticipated NBA game on December 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Cavaliers have an 8-5 home record and are seventh across the Eastern Conference with 27.0 assists per game, led by Donovan Mitchell's 5.5. The Spurs are sixth across the Western Conference and have a 6-4 record on the road. They shoot 48.7 percent from the field and score 119.0 points a game.

Cleveland makes 15.6 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.7 more than the Spurs' average of 13.9 threes. San Antonio's shooting percentage of 48.7% is 2.2% higher than the Cavaliers' opponents' shooting percentage of 46.5% this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

Date December 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 83.7 percent from the free-throw line and 50.6 percent from the field while averaging 30.7 points per game.

Evan Mobley averages 9.1 rebounds per game, with 2.5 coming from the offensive end and 6.5 from the defense.

Darius Garland is averaging 2.8 turnovers in 27.9 minutes along with 6.5 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Sam Merrill Hand injury Out SF, Max Strus Foot injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Devin Vassell is shooting 43.8 percent from the field and averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

e'Aaron Fox has a 48.8 percent field goal percentage and averages 24.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Dylan Harper is shooting an effective 50.5 percent while averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jordan McLaughlin Hamstring injury Day-to-Day C, Victor Wembanyama Calf injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated their last five head-to-head encounters with the San Antonio Spurs, winning each time. The Cavaliers prevailed 114-113 in their most recent encounter on April 5, 2025, demonstrating how competitive the contest can be. Additionally, Cleveland prevailed 124-116 on March 28, 2025, and won 117-101 on February 4, 2024.

The Cavaliers won 117-115 on January 07, 2024, and 117-109 on February 14, 2023, demonstrating their consistency in close games. Given this history, the forthcoming game may be fierce once more, with Cleveland heading into the game with confidence and the Spurs requiring a strong showing to end the run.

Date Results Apr 05, 2025 Cavaliers 114-113 Spurs Mar 28, 2025 Cavaliers 124-116 Spurs Feb 04, 2024 Cavaliers 117-101 Spurs Jan 07, 2024 Cavaliers 117-115 Spurs Feb 14, 2023 Cavaliers 117-109 Spurs

