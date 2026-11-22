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Florentino Pérez's remarks at Real Madrid's general assembly have sparked a fresh wave of controversy with Barcelona, after the Real Madrid president presented figures on refereeing decisions since the introduction of video technology, arguing that they reveal a clear disparity between the two rivals in benefiting from officiating calls.

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Pérez called for LaLiga president Javier Tebas to resign and renewed his criticism of Barcelona over the Negreira case, pointing to what he described as the refereeing help the Catalan club had received. Then he turned to the numbers. Barcelona, he said, had played 862 minutes with a numerical advantage over the past decade, while his own side had a negative balance in that respect. That gap, he argued, deserved closer attention.

He also pointed to goals disallowed by video technology. Real Madrid have had 42 ruled out since its introduction, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Pérez then linked those figures to what he called LaLiga's failure to tackle the problem.

According to the Real Madrid president, 21 referees working this season owed their promotion to Negreira. He then asked indignantly why his club were the ones being pursued despite what he regards as refereeing abuses.

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Barcelona's corner didn't let the figures go unanswered. Several media figures associated with the club were quick to attack the Real Madrid president and question how he had presented the statistics. Jota Jordi, a presenter on "El Chiringuito", was among the most vocal, posting a sarcastic comment on social media: "Florentino crying at his general assembly because of this picture".

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Jordi kept going: "Florentino is demanding what he had for 100 years to win the way they were used to winning, and now they need it and they miss it: the help. Sorry, but winning with offside goals or with fouls is over!".

Then came the punchline: "If video technology had existed 100 years ago, they would have only two Champions League titles and eight league titles".

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Jordi wasn't alone. Gerard Romero, presenter of "Jijantes FC", also joined the fray, arguing that Pérez's figures told another side of the story. Without video technology, he said, the refereeing errors that had benefited Real Madrid would have continued.

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Romero added: "There are 42 goals disallowed by video technology for Real Madrid, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Fine, they can keep repeating these figures, but they should have some shame, because without video technology they would have carried on doing as they pleased".

On the pitch, Real Madrid scraped past Celta Vigo 2-1 thanks to a late Carlos Espí goal. The win took them to 33 points, level with rivals and leaders Barcelona, who face Villarreal this afternoon.

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