Florentino Pérez's remarks at Real Madrid's general assembly have sparked a fresh wave of controversy with Barcelona, after the Real Madrid president presented figures on refereeing decisions since the introduction of video technology, arguing that they reveal a clear disparity between the two rivals in benefiting from officiating calls.
Pérez called for LaLiga president Javier Tebas to resign and renewed his criticism of Barcelona over the Negreira case, pointing to what he described as the refereeing help the Catalan club had received. Then he turned to the numbers. Barcelona, he said, had played 862 minutes with a numerical advantage over the past decade, while his own side had a negative balance in that respect. That gap, he argued, deserved closer attention.
He also pointed to goals disallowed by video technology. Real Madrid have had 42 ruled out since its introduction, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Pérez then linked those figures to what he called LaLiga's failure to tackle the problem.
According to the Real Madrid president, 21 referees working this season owed their promotion to Negreira. He then asked indignantly why his club were the ones being pursued despite what he regards as refereeing abuses.
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Barcelona's corner didn't let the figures go unanswered. Several media figures associated with the club were quick to attack the Real Madrid president and question how he had presented the statistics. Jota Jordi, a presenter on "El Chiringuito", was among the most vocal, posting a sarcastic comment on social media: "Florentino crying at his general assembly because of this picture".
Jordi kept going: "Florentino is demanding what he had for 100 years to win the way they were used to winning, and now they need it and they miss it: the help. Sorry, but winning with offside goals or with fouls is over!".
Then came the punchline: "If video technology had existed 100 years ago, they would have only two Champions League titles and eight league titles".
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Jordi wasn't alone. Gerard Romero, presenter of "Jijantes FC", also joined the fray, arguing that Pérez's figures told another side of the story. Without video technology, he said, the refereeing errors that had benefited Real Madrid would have continued.
Romero added: "There are 42 goals disallowed by video technology for Real Madrid, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Fine, they can keep repeating these figures, but they should have some shame, because without video technology they would have carried on doing as they pleased".
On the pitch, Real Madrid scraped past Celta Vigo 2-1 thanks to a late Carlos Espí goal. The win took them to 33 points, level with rivals and leaders Barcelona, who face Villarreal this afternoon.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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