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Antonio Cassano rarely holds back when criticising his former colleagues. This time, he turned on Ronaldinho. The former Milan No 99 criticised Ravenna's marketing move after Ronaldinho, 46, played in their derby win against Forlì on Sunday afternoon.

"Let me start with this: I hold Ronaldinho in high regard as a man and as a footballer. I put him among the five greatest of all time, alongside Messi, Maradona, Ronaldo the Phenomenon and probably Pelé. Ronaldinho is one of the five best players in history. He had an extraordinary career, winning everything there was to win. He did something unique and wonderful, with a quality that has no equal. But I have to separate that from what I am about to say, because they are two very different things. I have enormous respect for certain people, and I take my hat off to Ronaldinho in every respect, but what he did the other day was, for me, an ugly, ugly, ugly thing to watch. At 46, in that condition, you go there to do what? I don't understand... Did he do it because he has a connection with Cipriani, who is his friend? Did he do it because they gave him a lot of money? Did he do it for... I don't know... For me, it was a farce."