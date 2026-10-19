The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set a date to resolve the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.

Senegal were crowned African champions at Morocco's expense, winning the final 1-0 after extra time.

The Confederation of African Football then stripped Senegal of the continental title and handed it to Morocco. The Lions of Teranga's players had walked off during the match, protesting a penalty awarded to the Atlas Lions before the end of the second half.

CAS held the hearing behind closed doors at its Lausanne headquarters on Thursday 8 October.

In a statement on its official website, the court said it expects to issue a ruling at the end of November.

"The arbitration panel has begun its deliberations and is currently continuing them," the statement went on. "The arbitrators of the Court of Arbitration for Sport have decided to issue a full decision including the legal reasons and grounds."

It stressed: "This process will require several weeks, and the court's ruling is expected to be issued at the end of next month."