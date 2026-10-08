Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
CarvajalGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Carvajal sets a strange condition to sign for Getafe

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
D. Carvajal
Spain

free agent

A Spanish report on Thursday claimed that former Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has set a strange condition for signing with Getafe.

Carvajal can join any club without being bound by transfer windows. He is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of last season.

According to "Marca" radio, the player is ready to accept a pay cut to pull on a Getafe shirt, but only with one non-negotiable clause in his contract.

 That clause concerns his future. It states that if he receives an offer from any team during the upcoming winter transfer window, and fancies it, he can walk away.

Put simply, he would sign a deal, with everyone's agreement, that ties the player and Getafe together for just three months, the window remaining before the next summer market opens. Getafe, though, do not seem keen. The same source says the demand is only widening the gap between the two parties.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google