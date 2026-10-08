Carvajal sets a strange condition to sign for Getafe

A Spanish report on Thursday claimed that former Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has set a strange condition for signing with Getafe.

Carvajal can join any club without being bound by transfer windows. He is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of last season.

According to "Marca" radio, the player is ready to accept a pay cut to pull on a Getafe shirt, but only with one non-negotiable clause in his contract.

That clause concerns his future. It states that if he receives an offer from any team during the upcoming winter transfer window, and fancies it, he can walk away.

Put simply, he would sign a deal, with everyone's agreement, that ties the player and Getafe together for just three months, the window remaining before the next summer market opens. Getafe, though, do not seem keen. The same source says the demand is only widening the gap between the two parties.



