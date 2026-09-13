Carrick on Haaland's goal: I feel stunned, we're in trouble

Michael Carrick looked stunned by the goal that Erling Haaland scored in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford, the fourth round of the Premier League.

Haaland fired City to a 1-0 win over United with a strike that sparked plenty of controversy. The Citizens moved up to 12 points, a perfect record, sitting second behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference.

Controversy erupted because Enzo Fernandez got involved in the play while in an offside position, trying to reach the ball and head it before it fell to Haaland. The assistant referee's flag went up and the goal was ruled out at first. VAR then reviewed the incident, and the referee awarded the goal on the basis that the Argentine had not touched the ball.

Carrick told "BBC Radio 5 Live" after the match: "The performance was mixed. I think we were in a good state for long periods of the match, and we started the second half better than we finished the first half. It looked as though something was about to happen, then they scored their goal. Honestly, I don't know where to begin talking about that goal, but it was a key factor in how the match ended up going. I have to say that accepting a decision like that against us is extremely difficult."

He added, as reported by the "BBC" network: "I have a big concern, honestly, because we have put a lot of mechanisms in place to support the officials now: screens, more personnel, and additional offices to ensure the correctness of decisions, but what worries me is how the laws are being interpreted. I am really concerned about how the play is being viewed from that angle."

The former midfielder continued: "The player threw himself in an attempt to play the ball with his head (diving). From a certain angle, you might wonder whether he touched the ball or not. Lisandro Martinez had to act on that basis, and it had a big impact on the whole play. I was not convinced that the line (of the offside technology) was drawn in a precise position. I feel stunned and a little concerned, because if that is the way of interpreting things, then we are in trouble."

On the red card Phil Foden picked up in the 23rd minute, he noted: "That changed some of the details. Perhaps we did not deal with the situation in the optimal way in the first half, as you have to adapt and make the necessary adjustments. It put us in a good position that we did not fully take advantage of."

United have taken just four points from their first four matches. Carrick remains defiant: "We will reach our goal, I am confident of that. We have not collected the points we wanted or that we should have collected, and we have to accept this reality and deal with it. There were certain reasons for that, and that is all. It does not change our path going forward, nor does it change our hopes for the season or what we can achieve as a team. We have taken very good steps over a period of time, and we will continue to do so."

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