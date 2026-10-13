Carole: Well-known players admitted to me that they had been sexually assaulted

Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll has opened up on the sexual assault he suffered years ago, stressing that the effects still follow him despite the considerable support he received once his attacker was named. The case has shone a light once more on the painful experiences some players endure away from the spotlight.

Speaking on "Football Uncensored" with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Carroll, 37, explained that the incident troubled him for a long time, and that he had waited anxiously for the name of the man who assaulted him to emerge. When it finally did, he fell into a state of panic and isolation. He no longer wanted to speak to anyone.

The incident dates back to the night after a Newcastle United match. Carroll invited an acquaintance round to watch a boxing match, then woke up after a few drinks to find the man trying to assault him sexually.

In his book "Owning It", Carroll recounts how he resisted and forcefully pushed his attacker away.

Carroll revealed the man who assaulted him was choreographer and dancer Kevin Adams, who received a 20-month prison sentence in 2023 after being convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court. Adams was also placed on the sex offenders register.

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Adams tried to present himself as the victim, according to the report, but the judge rejected his account and described it as a fabricated story.

"There are things you can't get over, and I'll never get over that," Carroll said of his experience. He added that he feels some relief now the truth is known, and that he has received support from people who understood what he went through.

Having spent so long wondering when the truth would come out into the open, Carroll described the naming of his attacker as an extremely difficult moment.

Another surprise followed. The Dagenham and Redbridge striker, who plays in the sixth tier of English football, confirmed that well-known players had contacted him to say they had been through similar experiences, pointing to the calls and messages of support he received from within the football world.

Those hundreds of messages, he added, encouraged him to speak publicly, so that such experiences do not remain locked in silence.

Carroll also looked back on the difficult period he lived through at Newcastle. What he was going through behind the scenes affected him, and he did not feel at the time that he was getting the support he needed. Things are different now, he stressed, after finding backing from his teammates, the coaching staff and the fans, who have been keen to express their solidarity with him.