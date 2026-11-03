In the seventh minute of stoppage time, with the score at 2-2, hosts Tenerife launched a counter-attack with a long ball from their own half. The pass sent striker de Miguel sprinting towards the opposition goal, his eyes fixed on the ball.

De Miguel's run ended just beyond the halfway line when he collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had also sprinted towards the ball and jumped to try to clear it. Owono was immediately shown a red card, while the 30-year-old writhed on the ground. An Andorra player reached de Miguel first and, after looking at him, began waving frantically towards the touchline.

According to Spanish media reports, de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to hospital, and paramedics resuscitated him. CD Tenerife said de Miguel had been admitted to Nuestra Senora de Candelaria University Hospital and was in a "stable condition" despite significant injuries to his head and chest.

Players from both teams were visibly shaken, with some of de Miguel's team-mates in tears. After Owono was sent off, referee Manuel Perez immediately abandoned the match.

What is Jesus de Miguel's condition now?

In a statement, FC Andorra said: "We want to send Jesus de Miguel all our strength and best wishes after the serious incident he suffered during today's match. We hope he recovers soon."

Numerous clubs from various Spanish leagues expressed their sympathy and wished de Miguel a speedy recovery over the course of the evening, including record champions Real Madrid, FC Valencia and Rayo Vallecano.

By Tuesday morning, however, the striker was in a critical condition. His club said the 30-year-old's condition had "deteriorated neurologically" overnight in hospital. Further information is expected to follow.