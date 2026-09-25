Cantona opens fire on Ratcliffe once again

The feud between Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and the club's current management has flared up again. The Frenchman has aimed fresh criticism at Sir Jim Ratcliffe, insisting he might never have pulled on a Red Devils shirt had the current regime been in charge during his playing days in the 1990s.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that Cantona delivered his message this time via TikTok. Asked whether he would have signed for Manchester United under Ratcliffe, he replied: "Would I have signed for Manchester United in my day with Ratcliffe? No, of course not."

Those words carry real weight given Cantona's standing at the club. He wore Manchester United's colours between 1992 and 1997 and drove them to four Premier League titles.

This is not the first time he has taken aim at the new hierarchy. Cantona previously objected to a string of decisions in 2025, among them the cutting of around 450 jobs and the raising of ticket prices, arguing that such policies clash with the club's identity and history.









His row with Ratcliffe stretched to the British billionaire's comments on immigration in the United Kingdom. "I don't understand how someone like him can say such things while owning a football club," the Manchester United legend said.

Cantona leaned on the history of the game to challenge Ratcliffe's stance. "All the greatest players come from different waves of immigration, from everywhere, in France, England and everywhere," he added.

What sharpens the irony is Ratcliffe's own past praise. He had once described Cantona as his all-time favourite player, before the pair fell into open conflict over how the club is run and the issues tied to it.



