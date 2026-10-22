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FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Cancelo erupts at his critics: get on the pitch if you can!

J. Cancelo
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Portugal
France
Spain

The stands challenge

Joao Cancelo hit back. In sharp language and a defiant tone, the Portuguese chose to answer the wave of scathing criticism in his own way, just hours before the eagerly awaited Clasico.

Fans and pundits had rounded on the full-back after his modest display in Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday in the third round of the Champions League. It was the Catalans' first loss of the season, ending a stunning run of 11 straight wins.

On the eve of the Clasico, Cancelo broke his silence with a fiery Instagram post. "Everyone claims expertise from the stands. I wish I could see them step onto the pitch and handle the pressure," he wrote, pairing the message with Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us" to make clear exactly how much the outside noise bothers him.

He wasn't done. Cancelo also quoted the Brazilian teacher Marcela Matos, whose writing aims to awaken the conscience, before firing off another defiant line. "I am the only one who doesn't doubt myself," he said, insisting he has no intention of bowing to the pressure.

Cancelo https://www.instagram.com/stories/jpcancelo/4013630813396325336/?hl=ar


The outburst was aimed at the criticism of his defensive work against Paris, though nobody has questioned what he offers going forward. Cancelo enjoys the full backing of coach Hansi Flick and the club's hierarchy, who renewed their faith in him this summer with a three-year extension running until June 2029.



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