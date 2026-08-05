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"Can rule that out": BVB chief Ole Book rules out the transfer of a Dortmund star

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
F. Nmecha

Ole Book, Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, considers a departure for Felix Nmecha in the current transfer window to be highly unlikely.

Nmecha is reportedly on Newcastle United's shortlist, but Book does not believe a move will happen. "I would consider a transfer highly unlikely. Of course, in theory there can always be astronomical sums from time to time, but in Felix Nmecha's case I can rule that out pretty confidently this summer," Book told journalists at BVB training.

His performances last season and in the first two World Cup matches put Nmecha on the radar of top clubs. Real Madrid were also linked with him at times, but that reported interest never became concrete. Newcastle United are currently looking to strengthen in central midfield following the departure of Sandro Tonali and the impending transfer of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal. Nmecha is said to be the Magpies' preferred candidate.

There is reportedly a release clause in Nmecha's contract, although it does not come into effect until next summer. He would then allegedly be able to leave the club for 80 million euros. When Real's interest may still have been there, 120 million euros was discussed as Dortmund's pain threshold, but now Ole Book is ruling out a departure almost categorically.

nmechaGetty Images

Felix Nmecha joined Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in 2023 for 30 million euros. After early difficulties, also caused by injuries, he established himself under coach Niko Kovac as a key player in defensive midfield. BVB are also firmly planning to use him there next season alongside Jobe Bellingham. Last season, he recorded five goals and three assists in 42 competitive appearances for the Black and Yellows.

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