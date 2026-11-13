Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Ajax Amsterdam technical director Jordi Cruijff is particularly pleased with the signing of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"Ter Stegen can play wherever he wants, but he still has the ambition to play for Ajax," Cruijff told Ajax Showtime. "Those are great transfers."

Ajax signed ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona until the end of the current season. The German international goalkeeper remains under contract with Barcelona until 2028. The Dutch club officially completed the high-profile signing at the beginning of August.

Although the 34-year-old faced criticism at times initially, he has since impressed with consistently strong performances. Ter Stegen has made 16 appearances for Ajax so far, and the club have put themselves in contention for the Eredivisie title. The record champions sit third, just one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Advertisement

Special praise for ter Stegen: "He drives me crazy"

"Ter Stegen drives me crazy in training," Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare recently told Het Laatste Nieuws , singling out the new goalkeeper for praise. "Sometimes it's incredibly frustrating to watch him save one shot after another. It makes you want to hit him."

Getty Images

Next matches SER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GER

At Barcelona, ter Stegen had no prospect of playing regularly, with Joan Garcia firmly established in goal for the Spanish champions. Seeking playing time, ter Stegen joined Girona on loan for the second half of last season, but soon suffered a thigh injury and could not make a case for a place at the World Cup.

Now firmly established as an Ajax starter again, ter Stegen has also regained that status in the national team for the time being. New Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has declared him the DFB team's number one for now, and ter Stegen will make his 46th international appearance against Serbia in the Nations League on Friday evening.