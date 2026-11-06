Can anyone stop Barcelona? Simeone prepares the answer at the Metropolitano

Spain's most potent attack against its best defence. There is only one way that ends: a heavyweight clash. Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano next Sunday to face Atletico Madrid in a fixture that could redraw the map at the top of La Liga.

This is about more than three points. It pits two contrasting philosophies against one another: a side that knows nothing but attack, and another that has built its glory on defensive solidity.

A sweeping attack: 46 goals in 11 matches

No attack in La Liga comes close to Barcelona's. The Blaugrana have scored 46 goals in just 11 matches, an astonishing 4.18 per game, outscoring Atletico Madrid by a full 24 goals.

What stands out is that Barcelona don't lean on a single player but on a complete attacking system, according to "Mundo Deportivo". Thirteen different players have found the net in the league, clear evidence of the variety of attacking solutions available to Hansi Flick.

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Raphinha leads the way with 15 goals, followed by the rising Lamine Yamal on ten, then Fermin Lopez with five and Gabriel Jesus with three. Gordon and Adeyemi have each scored two, while Olmo, Eric, Cancelo, Kounde, Pedri, Rodri and Xavi Espart have each chipped in with one.

At the other end, Barcelona have conceded 12 goals, four more than their opponents. That may give Atletico hope of exploiting any gap at the back.

Simeone's wall: just 8 goals

Across the pitch stands Atletico Madrid, where Diego Simeone has made defensive cohesion his team's trademark. In 11 matches, the Rojiblancos' net has been breached only 8 times, and they have kept 6 clean sheets.

One statistic jumps out. Athletic Bilbao are the only side to score three against Atletico in a single match, the heaviest tally Simeone's men have conceded this season.

Atletico arrive at the summit clash off the back of a heavy 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the fourth round of the Champions League. That loss may raise a few doubts, but it also hands the team fresh motivation. Beat Barcelona, and they restore confidence while reaffirming their defensive strength against the country's most potent attack.

Expected line-up: a tactical battle

To stop Barcelona's goal machine, Simeone is preparing a back line of Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko and Alejandro Grimaldo, with the giant Jan Oblak between the posts.

Going forward, Flick is expected to unleash a fiery trio of Lamine Yamal, Antony Gordon and Raphinha, with Fermin Lopez behind them to link the midfield and attacking lines.