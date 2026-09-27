Eduardo Camavinga is hurting after France's failure to reach the 2026 World Cup. The Real Madrid star must now shake off that disappointment quickly, with Les Bleus facing Belgium in the UEFA Nations League tomorrow, Monday.

Speaking at a press conference before the Belgium clash, Camavinga couldn't resist a dig at his club team-mate, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who misses out tomorrow. "I'm happy he won't be playing," he joked.





Asked about his favourite position, the midfielder told Spanish newspaper "AS": "We have a fair number of players in the left-back position, I won't say left-back. I have the chance to play as an anchor midfielder (number 8) and a midfielder (number 6) at the moment. The coach knows that. I think you know what my favourite position is (laughs)."

What does he need to nail down a regular starting spot for club and country? "Consistency," Camavinga explained. "I think consistency is the most important thing right now. The most important thing is to focus on the pitch and not make mistakes. That is what brings consistency."

Zinedine Zidane's arrival as France coach has shifted things behind the scenes, he admitted. "Things have changed off the pitch. Not much has changed on the pitch, although Zidane and Deschamps have different characteristics."

Working under Zidane again feels surreal. "I saw him at a Formula 1 race. It was a strange feeling. Because we all know what he represents for the national team. Now he is my coach. And more importantly, he gives me confidence. That is something very special for me."

Belgium await, and France have won the last five meetings between the sides. "I think it's an important match, Belgium are a great nation," he continued. "After what happened, you Belgians are the saddest (laughs), but it will be a wonderful match, they are a great nation and we are all eager to play matches like these."

Missing the World Cup still stings. "Not taking part in the World Cup has affected me a lot, because every player dreams of playing in this tournament," he added. "Rome wasn't built in a day. I haven't experienced this kind of disappointment before in my career. It's something I have to get over."

Ousmane Dembélé earned warm praise from his Real Madrid team-mate. "He's a technical leader. He's someone who doesn't need to talk to be a leader. I'm happy to be with him now because I've known him for a long time from Rennes."

Kylian Mbappé rounded off his remarks. "I think Mbappé is a player who has previously played on the left side. In 2022 he performed well on that side. He is motivated. I think he is capable of contributing defensively."















