By the numbers: Olise dethrones Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has leapfrogged team-mate Harry Kane at the top of a prestigious Bayern Munich list, and the catalyst was his standout display against Magdeburg in the German Cup.

Two goals and an assist from the winger powered the Bavarians to a 6-1 rout of Magdeburg on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena in the second round of the domestic competition.

Olise opened the scoring 10 minutes in, pouncing on a cross from Morocco's Ismael Saibari.

His second, and Bayern's fourth of the night, came from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

That took him to 12 goals for Bayern across all competitions this season, making him the club's top scorer ahead of Kane. The England striker, crowned Ballon d'Or winner on Monday, has 10, according to figures from the French outlet Stats Foot.

Across all competitions since the start of the season, the Frenchman is now the most prolific scorer among players active in the Bundesliga.

Goals weren't his only contribution. Olise returned the favour to Saibari, teeing up the Moroccan's second of the night in the 21st minute.

That assist pushed him into the list of players with the most goal contributions for club and country across Europe's major leagues this season.

Second place belongs to Olise, who has racked up 24 contributions from 16 goals and 8 assists, level with Kane on 24 (16 goals and 8 assists), according to Stats Foot.

Only one man has gone further than the Bayern pair. Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain star, tops them with 25 contributions, having scored 14 and set up 11.