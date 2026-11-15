By Alonso's order: Chelsea prepare to pounce on Barcelona star

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Jules Koundé is not having an easy season. The French player has lost his place in Barcelona's starting line-up, and he has also been absent for a month due to an ankle sprain.

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Eric Garcia's rise and Kounde's patchy form have cost the Frenchman dearly, his role in Hansi Flick's side shrinking by the week.

He should be off the injury list within days, ready to return and help the Catalan side.

The newspaper Sport report that Chelsea's interest in Kounde is growing, even as the player himself weighs up how to turn things around at Barcelona and win back his place.

English outlets, specifically the website Team Talk, insist Chelsea remain keen on the French defender.

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The London club already enquired about signing Kounde last summer, according to transfer market expert Matteo Moretto, and they could renew their push in the upcoming winter window.

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Chelsea are bracing for the possibility of Malo Gusto's departure, the same source adds, and Kounde holds a big admirer in coach Xabi Alonso.

At 28, the French defender offers experience at the very highest level and could hand the Blues greater defensive solidity.

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Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League with 16 points after 10 rounds.

Alonso rates Jules Kounde's versatility above all, a player who can slot in at the heart of the defence or at full-back, and his club would be willing to table a strong financial offer to Barcelona.

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Should that interest become an official bid, the Catalan club face a decision: back the French defender to rediscover his best, or cash in and let him go elsewhere.

For now, Barcelona are not slamming the door on talks over Jules Kounde. Nor are they throwing it open.

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Deco's sporting management are scouring the market for a centre-back, and they won't let anyone in the back line leave before nailing down a suitable replacement.

That caution matters all the more because the Frenchman was one of the cornerstones of Flick's project, especially in his first season. The player, for his part, does not rule out a fresh start away from Barcelona in the coming months.

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Saudi Arabian clubs are circling too, the same information suggests, but his representatives have made clear that his absolute priority, should he leave the Spotify Camp Nou, is a move to the Premier League.

Either way, the coming weeks will settle Kounde's future. It will come down to the minutes he gets and the level he hits on the pitch.