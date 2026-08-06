Al-Ahli have settled the future of French midfielder Enzo Millot once and for all. He stays, and every offer for his departure this summer will be rejected. The decision lays bare just how much faith the club place in the player and the role they expect him to fill next season.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi" confirmed that Al-Ahli's management have reached a verdict that is "final and not open to discussion". Millot remains, and the door on any negotiations over him is firmly shut.

That call followed a detailed technical assessment of what the midfielder has delivered since arriving. He has become one of the pillars the coaching staff are building their plans around for the coming season.

Millot's standout displays in recent matches lie behind the club's determination to keep him. He has provided exactly what was needed in midfield, whether creating chances or linking the lines, and that earned him lavish praise from both the coaching and administrative staff.

According to the same newspaper, Al-Ahli's management believe that releasing the Frenchman now would leave a gap in the side too difficult to fill.

Keeping Millot runs alongside a busy summer for the club in the transfer market. They have wrapped up more than one signing in recent days, driven by a plan to build a squad capable of challenging for every trophy.

Two pillars underpin the club's approach this window. The first is landing outstanding new faces. The second is protecting the spine of the team and holding on to its most influential figures, and Millot sits at the very top of that list.

With this decision, Al-Ahli have killed off the talk linking the Frenchman with an exit. Millot will be part of the project in the 2026-2027 season.