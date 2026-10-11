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BVB, news: Felix Paschke ends his career at 23

Felix Paschke from Borussia Dortmund's reserve side has ended his career at the age of just 23. BVB confirmed the news on Saturday via their social channels.

"It is very regrettable that Felix has to end his football career at such a young age. We got to know him as a committed player. Right until the end, he worked on returning to the pitch," U23 sporting director Ingo Preuß is quoted as saying in the post.

Paschke joined Dortmund in 2024 from Hamburger SV's reserve side, but injuries restricted him to just 16 appearances. The midfielder last played in a friendly in January 2025. Among other things, the right-footer suffered a cruciate ligament tear before further physical complaints followed.

"I would like to thank my team-mates, coaches, those in charge, as well as the entire medical team and all the club's staff for their support over the years. I felt very comfortable from the beginning and, even during my long injury lay-off, I always received great support. That allowed me to give everything in the attempt to return to the pitch. I wish everyone involved nothing but the best going forward and will continue to follow my team's path closely in the future," Paschke explained.

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BVB, rumour: interest in Bartosz Mazurek of RB Salzburg?

According to information from the Polish portal WP SportoweFakty , BVB looked at Bartosz Mazurek last season. Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to have monitored the 1.84-metre right-footer.

Mazurek then moved in the summer for six million euros from hometown club Jagiellonia Bialystok in Poland to RB Salzburg. Because the 19-year-old has also impressed in Austria, the portal speculates that the teenager could soon return to the radar of Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers around sporting director Ole Book.

The central midfielder has already made 15 appearances in all competitions this season. He has mostly been in the starting line-up, scoring two goals and setting up another three.

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BVB, news: Edin Terzic gives reasons for his break

Edin Terzic has explained why he went so long without a club after leaving BVB following the 2023/24 season.

"After my time at Borussia Dortmund, I consciously wanted to take a break. It was my first head-coach job and a very intense time. I wanted to let what I had experienced sink in and spend more time with my family, my friends and the people who may have missed out during the years of professional football," the 43-year-old said in an interview with kicker.

Since the summer, Terzic has been on the touchline at Athletic Bilbao. "We have known each other for a long time. (…) A good feeling emerged through the talks," he said in explaining the decision to join the Basques, before adding: "At some point I started comparing the options with each other. And when you do that and keep ending up at Athletic Club in the end, you realise what it is you actually want."

After a more than mixed start to the season, Bilbao have now steadied themselves in LaLiga. They have eight points after six games. Their seventh match in the Spanish league was abandoned on Saturday at 0-0, after supporters of opponents Rayo Vallecano had flooded the pitch with projectiles. After 13 minutes, paper aeroplanes, paper balls and bouncing balls were flying towards the pitch in huge numbers.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches