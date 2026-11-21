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Borussia Dortmund capitalised on Bayern Munich's slip-up to take top spot in the Bundesliga.

Felix Nmecha, the Germany international recently at the centre of debate, scored as Niko Kovac's side won a heated match 1-0 (0-0) away to bottom club Borussia Mönchengladbach. BVB have 24 points, two clear of the record champions after their 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln opened the door to first place.

Nmecha skipped his controversial crown celebration after scoring in the 80th minute. Gladbach goalkeeper Daniel Batz was at fault, failing to keep out a shot that was not well placed. The win also gave Dortmund valuable confidence a day before their members' meeting and ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown away to Arsenal (9pm/Prime Video). Gladbach played well but suffered another setback. Alexander Blessin's side are still waiting for their first home win and remain bottom of the table.

BVB without Serhou Guirassy again

Kovac remained without Serhou Guirassy for the battle for first place. The match came too soon for the striker after his thigh injury, so Fabio Silva started up front in his place, as he had against SV Elversberg before the international break.

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Carney Chukwuemeka was also absent from the squad. Germany international Waldemar Anton, who had recently been carrying an injury, missed out on the starting line-up for a league match for the first time in 2026. Blessin kept Batz in goal, leaving the recovered Moritz Nicolas on the bench on his return.

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A belated birthday serenade for Wolfgang "Otto" Kleff, Gladbach's long-serving goalkeeper who turned 80 on Monday, preceded kick-off. The visitors had the first chance: Nmecha shot from 20 metres and Batz made a fine save (5). Gladbach did not sit back, troubling the BVB defence with quick counter-attacks through speedy winger and Germany newcomer Wael Mohya.

Gregor Kobel makes spectacular save from Shuto Machino

Referee Robert Hartmann had to intervene repeatedly in a heated clash between the two Borussia sides, including after Batz tipped a Nmecha header over the bar (22). At the other end, Joe Scally shot just wide from long range (27) before Robin Hack headed over (30). BVB struggled, and the sides went into the break goalless.

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Hack missed a chance early in the second half (48), then Batz denied Maximilian Beier (49). The home side sensed an opportunity, and Blessin urged his players forward. Many fans were ready to celebrate when Shuto Machino shot from distance, but Gregor Kobel kept it out (56).

BVB then increased the pressure again, leaving Gladbach little respite. Konstantinos Karetsas missed from a tight angle after a fine passing move (67). Nmecha then scored from a central position. Batz saw the shot late, but it was not struck particularly hard and the goalkeeper was at fault for the goal.