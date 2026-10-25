Buy-back clause? Goalkeeping gem no longer wants to play for Bayern Munich

Asked about a reported FCB buy-back clause in an interview with Transfermarkt, the young goalkeeper declined to confirm it:

"I'm not even sure whether they really have a buy-back option. But no, that's not a goal of mine," he said, making clear that a future with the German record champions is not on his mind at the moment.

Hülsmann joined FCB's youth set-up from Eintracht Trier in 2017, aged 13, and spent seven years in Munich. At the start of the 2023/24 season, the goalkeeper was named in the senior squad three times and made a total of 29 appearances for Bayern Munich's second team.

In 2024, he left FCB on loan for SKN St. Pölten (Austria), before moving to Austrian top-flight club TSV Hartberg a year later.

Last summer, Reims paid a €2.5 million transfer fee for Hülsmann. The 22-year-old is the French club's first-choice goalkeeper and has made nine Ligue 2 appearances so far. Reims are dreaming of promotion to Ligue 1, while Hülsmann's long-term contract runs until 2031.