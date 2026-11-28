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Bundesliga club Union Berlin have parted ways with coach Mauro Lustrinelli with immediate effect as their struggles continue.

Union announced the decision late on Saturday evening, just hours after losing 2-1 at FSV Mainz 05. They said they would name a successor "in the next few days". Managing director Horst Heldt will also leave his post in the summer, with both sides agreeing to the move.

"After five months of working together, we have to acknowledge that the way our men's first team play and the results they have achieved are putting our Bundesliga survival at risk," Union president Dirk Zingler said of Lustrinelli's immediate departure. "Putting into practice the approach we agreed together in the summer, along with the squad changes made to support it, has not led to the sporting progress we sought. We have therefore decided to make changes to our personnel and structure."

Union have created a sporting director role and appointed Maximilian Hoffmann, previously head of talent development and the link between the academy and first team. He will oversee squad planning and lead the scouting team, the club said.

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"Together with Horst Heldt, whose professionalism and personal qualities we value highly, we have decided to end our working relationship after the season," Zingler said. "Until then, he will work with Maximilian Hoffmann and the entire team to do everything possible to achieve our goal of staying up this season and then hand over his area of responsibility to his successor in an orderly manner." Zingler plans to address the decisions in full on Sunday at 1pm.

Just hours earlier, Lustrinelli had remained defiant. He said his team had produced "the best away performance of the season" and that "the team were in good shape mentally, too". The Swiss coach arrived from FC Thun in the summer. After a sixth consecutive Bundesliga match without a win, Union slipped to 17th in the table.