How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons is set to take place on November 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bucks have a 2-1 record in games settled by fewer than four points and are 2-2 as opposed to their rivals in the Central Division.

The Pistons, on the other hand, have a 9-2 record and are dominating conference competition. With 33.1 defensive rebounds per game, they are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference because of Jalen Duren's potent presence on the boards (7.4 per game).

Milwaukee is making 15.3 threes a game, 2.3 more than Detroit's average of 13.0. In contrast, the Pistons make 11.1 threes on average per game, which is 1.7 fewer compared to the 12.8 that the Bucks usually allow.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons will meet in exciting NBA action on November 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date November 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Ryan Rollins averages 18.3 points, 1.6 steals, and 5.9 assists per game.

Bobby Portis has been averaging 19.0 points over his previous ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Kevin Porter Jr. Ankle injury Out SF, Taurean Prince Neck injury Out

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham averages 27.3 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Jalen Duren has averaged 24.0 points in his last ten games.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Tobias Harris Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Knee injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

The Bucks have won all five of their most recent head-to-head encounters with the Pistons, including a close 117-111 victory on October 10. Milwaukee has routinely dominated these games with a potent offensive output, scoring at least 117 points each time.

Detroit has kept numerous games close, but it has failed to make enough defensive stops late, particularly against the Bucks' perimeter shooting and depth scoring. If history repeats itself, Milwaukee's self-assurance and track record in this game could give them the advantage once more, while the Pistons will need to execute exceptionally well on defense to end the run.

Date Results Oct 10, 2025 Bucks 117-111 Pistons Apr 13, 2025 Bucks 140-133 Pistons Apr 12, 2025 Bucks 125-119 Pistons Dec 04, 2024 Bucks 128-107 Pistons Nov 14, 2024 Bucks 127-120 Pistons

