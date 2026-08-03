Bruno Guimaraes deal ignites chess match between Arsenal and Newcastle

Newcastle have rejected an offer from Arsenal to sign their captain Bruno Guimaraes. The Magpies want to keep the 28-year-old, who has two years left on his contract.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are weighing up an improved bid for the Brazilian midfielder in the current summer window, aiming to bolster a squad chasing back-to-back Premier League titles and a first Champions League crown after last season's run to the final.

Guimaraes is in Spain for Newcastle's pre-season training camp. He posted a photo on his Instagram to confirm he has linked up with his team-mates.

Football expert Julian Laurens gave his take on "Sky Sports News", saying: "I knew that Newcastle would enter these negotiations trying to get as much money as possible out of Arsenal."

He added: "But we have seen from Arsenal this summer that they will not pay more than they need to, more than what they believe is the player's value."

He continued: "It is an interesting game of chess beginning between Newcastle and Arsenal. I don't think there have been any problems between the player and Arsenal, so the matter is now between the two clubs."

Laurens went on: "It was always expected that the first offer would be submitted at around this time, and it was expected to be rejected. Now, the two clubs can discuss the matter further."

He noted: "I think Newcastle know how much Guimaraes wants to leave and join Arsenal, and we know the current financial situation from Newcastle's point of view."

He added: "This is one of the reasons for Eddie Howe's departure, as he knew that Guimaraes would be sold to Arsenal at some point."

The pundit qualified: "Newcastle want to avoid what happened with Alexander Isak last summer, because it did not bring anything good for anyone, not Newcastle, not Isak, and not Liverpool."

He continued: "I expect this deal to be completed within the next two weeks, and from Arsenal's point of view, they will not only be getting one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, but they will also be getting a player who can play at number 6, number 8, and number 10."

Explaining further, he said: "The secret to Bruno's success, according to Mikel Arteta, lies in his ability to resist high pressing. If you are playing against a team that presses you and wants to build attacks from the back, then Bruno is the best in this role."

He concluded: "I fully expect him to play in front of the back four, with Rice and Odegaard on either side of him, and to be able to set the tempo of the match and control everything."