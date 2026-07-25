Joshua Zirkzee has caught the eye in the build-up to the new season at Manchester United. The striker scored a goal the British media are calling "the best pre-season goal ever".

On Friday, Michael Carrick's side beat Rosenborg 0-5 in a friendly. Zirkzee scored the outstanding second goal. The Dutchman casually beat his direct opponent, then took the goalkeeper out of the game before finishing with complete composure.

British media also picked up on a striking shift in Zirkzee's game. He kept dropping deep into midfield, operating almost as a shadow striker. It worked brilliantly.

"The Dutchman started up front, but regularly dropped into deeper positions, where he feels most comfortable," Steven Railston wrote on behalf of Manchester Evening News. "He combined well with his team-mates and provided the assist for Lacey’s opening goal, after which he also scored a wonderful goal himself."

The Sun believe Zirkzee’s display has given him a chance of nailing down a regular starting place. "He took advantage of Sesko’s absence and delivered on his promise to fight for his starting place," the tabloid wrote.

"Not only did he provide the assist for Lacey’s opener and combine brilliantly with Mbeumo, but he also scored a sensational solo goal - he burst forward and left two defenders and the goalkeeper behind with a feint. He dropped deep into midfield."

Manchester Evening News, however, say it is not yet certain Zirkzee will stay at Manchester United. The striker could still leave, although that also depends on the speed of Benjamin Sesko’s return from injury.