Britain: FIFA's plans on the verge of collapse

British Finance Minister John Healey said on Friday that he is proud of the role English and European football authorities have played in leading the opposition to FIFA's plans to sell a World Cup-linked stake to private-sector investors. The proposal, he believes, now looks to be heading for collapse.

According to Reuters, Healey told reporters: "I think FIFA's plans are falling apart, and I am extremely proud that the English Football Association and European football's governing body (UEFA) led the campaign against the idea of selling the World Cup."

Read also

"Why do you ask him about his religion?": fresh controversy in France over Zidane

Hoeness on the Real Madrid rumours: even if the Emperor of China came, we would not negotiate with him

Healey's remarks land amid mounting European opposition to a plan by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to create a new company called FIFA Forward Enterprise. The venture would bring together the commercial operations and the tournament organisation operations of the international federation, while opening a stake in it to private-sector investors.

FIFA valued the new company at around 20 billion dollars, with the possibility of raising more than 4 billion dollars through private investment. The federation insists it will retain full control of the company, along with the governance of football, the competitions and sporting decisions.

The plan angered UEFA and the European federations, who saw bringing private investors into the commercial value linked to the World Cup as crossing a red line.

UEFA's member federations threatened to boycott FIFA's competitions as long as the proposal remains in place, unless it is abandoned and guarantees are provided not to open the international federation's governance or its competitions to private interests.

FIFA, for its part, says the aim of creating FIFA Forward Enterprise is to provide more than 10 billion dollars to fund the development of football over the coming years, along with increasing the funding allocated to the 211 national federations.