Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 1 23 Aug 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa will kick-off on 23 August 2026 at 13:00 GMT (9:00 AM EST / 14:00 BST / 15:00 SAST).

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Matchweek 1 fireworks at the Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion open their 2026/27 Premier League campaign by hosting Aston Villa at the American Express Stadium. With both clubs harbour high ambitions for European qualification and domestic stability, an opening-day victory on the South Coast offers an immediate opportunity to lay down a psychological marker for the long league season ahead.

The Seagulls' dominant pre-season home wins build summer momentum

Brighton enter the opening weekend off an impressive run of warm-up form. After their scheduled friendly against FC Annecy was cancelled in late July, the Seagulls reeled off three consecutive victories on home soil. They opened August by outlasting Ligue 1 outfit RC Strasbourg 4-3, followed up with a clinical 3-0 dispatch of AS Roma, and completed their preparations on August 15 with a composed 1-0 win over Bologna.

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The Villans' demanding tests against Europe's elite

Aston Villa stride into Matchweek 1 following an intense summer schedule that tested their squad depth across multiple competitions. Unai Emery's side secured comfortable friendly wins over Walsall (5-0), Indonesia XI (3-1), and BG Pathum United (3-1). However, Villa faced rigorous high-level competition down the stretch, dropping tight contests against Bayern Munich (2-1), Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup (2-1), and Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-1) in their final tune-up on August 15.

Head-to-head history: Tightly contested coastal battles

Recent meetings between Brighton and Aston Villa have consistently produced tight, tactical affairs. In their most recent league encounter in February 2026, Villa edged out a narrow 1-0 victory at Villa Park via an 86th-minute own goal. With both sides reliant on swift wide transitions and structured pressing traps, Sunday's season-opener promises fine margins where a single mistake could prove decisive.

Team news & squads

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is without a number of first-team players for this fixture. Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Carlos Baleba, and Yankuba Minteh are all listed as injured, and no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery faces his own selection challenges. Amadou Onana, Leon Bailey, Johan Manzambi, and Alejandro Garnacho are all sidelined through injury. No probable starting XI has been announced, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Brighton arrive in strong pre-season form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only defeat in that run was a 3-0 loss to Manchester United in the final Premier League fixture of last season. Hurzeler's side scored 12 goals in their four pre-season wins, including back-to-back 4-3 victories over Strasbourg and a 3-0 result against Roma, conceding just three times across those four games.

Aston Villa's recent record tells a different story. Emery's side won just one of their last five matches, a 3-1 victory over BG Pathum United in Thailand. They lost to Real Sociedad, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, and Borussia Moenchengladbach, conceding nine goals across those four defeats while scoring just five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Aston Villa beat Brighton 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Before that, Brighton hosted Villa in December 2025 in a seven-goal thriller, with Villa coming from behind to win 4-3 at the American Express Community Stadium. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Villa hold the edge with three wins to Brighton's two, with one draw. Villa have scored 10 goals in those five matches, while Brighton have managed seven.