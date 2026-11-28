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Brighton & Hove Albion have Artem Stepanov high on their list of targets. Sky Sports reports that other Premier League clubs are also interested in the FC Utrecht striker.

The 19-year-old Stepanov has impressed at FC Utrecht over the past year. The club brought him back on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

FC Utrecht also negotiated an option to buy. According to BILD, that option is worth €4 million.

FC Utrecht could sign Stepanov permanently for that sum and then sell him to Brighton at a profit. They used the same arrangement when they sold Ryan Flamingo to PSV.

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Transfermarkt already values the 19-year-old striker at €10 million. Brighton coach Fabian Hürzeler is a big fan of the Ukrainian forward and wants to make a move.

Stepanov scored five times in his first five matches of the current VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season before an ankle injury disrupted his progress.

The injury sidelined him for several weeks, costing him the chance to make his Ukraine debut.

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Sky Sports does not say in its article whether Brighton want to move in the winter or wait until the summer transfer window.

Stepanov and FC Utrecht face ADO Den Haag on Sunday afternoon. Mark Otten will be on the bench as interim coach.