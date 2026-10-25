Real Madrid will be without Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

The club confirmed the news in a statement on their official website: "Thibaut Courtois has been confirmed as a last-minute absentee from the Real Madrid versus Barcelona match, scheduled for this Sunday evening as part of the tenth round of the Spanish league, due to suffering from flu symptoms."

Madrid added: "Goalkeeper Ilya Voloshyn has joined Real Madrid's squad for the Clasico match in place of Courtois."

Courtois has featured 12 times across all competitions this season. He has conceded 14 goals and kept just two clean sheets.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Ukraine's Andriy Lunin is now expected to start between the posts against Barcelona.

Madrid go into the Clasico third in La Liga on 21 points. Barcelona lead the way with 27.



