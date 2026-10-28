The Royal Spanish Football Federation has suspended the first-round Copa del Rey matches scheduled for today, Wednesday, after a tragic collision between two trains in the province of Toledo left dozens dead and injured. Spanish football clubs responded with a wave of condolences and messages of solidarity.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that the decision covers Wednesday's fixtures, among them Navalcarnero against Real Betis, Salamanca against Celta Vigo, and Tavernes against Valencia, along with a number of other matches.





As yet, the Federation has not settled the fate of Thursday's matches. A decision on whether they go ahead is still pending, as is the setting of new dates for the postponed fixtures.

Details of the tragic accident

The accident struck on Wednesday morning at around 8:54 local time, between the areas of Los Yébenes and Urda in the province of Toledo. According to initial information reported by the Spanish news agency "Europa Press" from sources in the Ministry of Transport, a train belonging to the state-owned company "Renfe" collided with a stationary train belonging to the company "Iryo".

The force of the collision derailed carriages and sent a number of them tumbling onto an embankment beside the railway. High-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia ground to a halt as rescue and ambulance teams raced to the scene.

Dozens were reported dead and injured in the first accounts, with warnings that the toll could climb as rescue operations continue. Investigators are still examining the circumstances, and nobody has confirmed the direct cause of the collision or who is responsible.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético declare mourning

Spanish football clubs felt the weight of the tragedy at once. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid expressed their deep sorrow over the accident, offering condolences to the families of the victims and standing in solidarity with the injured.

Real Madrid published an official statement expressing their "profound sorrow and grief" at what had happened. The club offered condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, affirmed their support for the injured and all those affected, and sent a message of solidarity to the emergency teams and everyone taking part in the rescue effort.

Barcelona posted a message on their official account on the platform "X", offering sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, expressing solidarity with them and wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Atlético Madrid said in their message: "We share the grief of the families and friends of the victims of the tragic accident that occurred this morning in the province of Toledo, we offer them our sincere condolences, and we wish a speedy recovery to all the injured".

Rescue teams mobilised as the final decision is awaited

Spanish authorities dispatched firefighting, civil protection and medical services to the crash site. Nearby hospitals braced to receive the injured, and Castilla-La Mancha activated its regional emergency plan.

The suspension of the Copa del Rey matches reflects the scale of the tragedy and comes alongside the messages of mourning from the Spanish clubs. The sporting community now waits on the Federation's decision over new dates for the postponed matches and the fate of Thursday's fixtures.

Investigators press on to uncover exactly how the collision happened, while emergency teams continue their work at the scene and the toll of dead and injured is monitored around the clock.