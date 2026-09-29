The Brazilian media have delivered their verdict on Mauro Júnior's first start for the national team. PSV captain Mauro was handed a place in the starting XI by head coach Carlo Ancelotti against Australia (4-2).

Brazil had also faced Australia last week. Mauro came on with 15 minutes left and Rayan then scored the equaliser for the South American side (1-1).

For this one, Ancelotti chose to start PSV's left-back. The Italian only took Mauro off after 86 minutes. The call paid off too. Brazil won 2-4.

GOAL's Brazilian branch gave Mauro a six for his display against the Socceroos. "He was technically sound, but was out of position defensively for the 2-1."

Meanwhile, O Globo was also only moderately enthusiastic about Mauro's match. "He offered little going forward, made very few overlaps, but did his defensive work well. Better than Douglas Santos, who played the first leg against Australia."

Grêmio Esportivo also rated Mauro a six. The sports newspaper called it a 'decent' match. "Solid, but not spectacular."