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US Lecce v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Brace brings the Old Lady back to life: Juventus emerge from their slump

Lecce vs Juventus
Lecce
Juventus
Serie A
Italy

From Lazio's stumble to Lecce's joy

Juventus are back to winning ways in Serie A. The Old Lady ended a troubled run with a vital 2-0 victory away at Lecce on Sunday evening at the Via del Mare, in the eighth round of the Italian top flight.

Spalletti's men arrived desperate to put things right for their supporters after a heavy defeat to Lazio and a draw with Rennes in the Europa League. Three points were exactly what they needed to shake off the slump.

Weston McKennie broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, nodding Juventus in front. Douglas Luiz Soares then doubled the advantage on 41 minutes, sending the Bianconeri into the break with a comfortable cushion.

After the restart, Juventus managed the game expertly and saw out the result, pocketing three precious points that hand the squad a timely lift in morale and nudge them back towards the contenders.

Luciano Spalletti's side now sit on 14 points, climbing to seventh in the Serie A table. Lecce stay stuck on 9 points in twelfth.

This result matters. It restores belief and corrects the course as Juventus chase down the leading pack and set their sights on a strong run through the coming rounds.





#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8440147+716
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8125916-75
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation


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