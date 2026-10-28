Real Madrid have issued an official statement apologising for the fallout from the controversial comments attributed to their French star Kylian Mbappé. The player had already apologised to the Chinese people himself. Both moves came in an attempt to contain a crisis whose effects have reached commercial sponsorship and the broadcasting of La Liga matches across China.

Delivered via its official website, the Spanish club's statement follows Mbappé's own apology for his comment on a satirical image comparing him to the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. La Liga president Javier Tebas has also apologised on behalf of the league, with pressure mounting on Spanish football to restore its relationships with fans and partners in China.





Text of Real Madrid's statement on the Mbappé and China crisis

Real Madrid offers its apology to the Chinese people for any offence that the recent comments by our player Kylian Mbappé may have caused.

Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese supporters who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid.

The club joins the public apology made by Kylian Mbappé, in which the player himself expressed his regret for what he said, reaffirming his respect for the Chinese people.

Real Madrid affirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures, and expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens.

Mbappé apologises to the Chinese people

Mbappé's own statement acknowledged that his comment on the satirical image was not appropriate. He confirmed his awareness that the words had hurt the feelings of many in China and Chinese communities around the world.

The Real Madrid star said: "During an interview conducted with me recently, I commented on an image of me, but my comment was not appropriate, and I now realise that it hurt the feelings of many in China and Chinese communities around the world."

He added: "I apologise to everyone whom my words caused distress, as that was not my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret."

A crisis threatening Spanish football's relations with China

Things escalated after media reports stated that China's official television broadcaster "CCTV" halted the broadcasting of La Liga matches, along with the matches in which Mbappé takes part. The broadcaster also pulled advertisements and video clips featuring the player.

Chinese companies then announced the end of their commercial cooperation with the French star. Among them were "Dongpeng" beverages, "Mengniu" dairy products and "Milkground" cheese manufacturing, all citing the controversy sparked by his comments on the satirical image.

The fallout extended to the Chinese sports platform "Dongqiudi", which replaced Mbappé's name in the 2026 Ballon d'Or ranking with a phrase meaning "this person does not exist". The Frenchman had finished second behind England's Harry Kane.

Tebas, for his part, apologised to the Chinese people on behalf of La Liga. He confirmed that the league is working with its partners and the relevant parties to overcome the crisis, stressing the importance of protecting the relations that Spanish football has built with China over the years.

What did Mbappé say?

It all began after a video clip spread in which Mbappé talks about the satirical images designed using his features. He pointed out that the funniest of them to him was a composite image showing his face on the body of a man he believes to be a "Chinese dictator".

The incident sparked widespread criticism in China, amid accusations that Mbappé had offended national sentiment. What started as a controversy on social media quickly became a crisis reaching into sponsorship and sports broadcasting contracts.



