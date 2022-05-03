Bournemouth secure Premier League promotion with win over Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth have secured promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest that ensures they will finish in second place in the Championship.

An 83rd-minute strike from Kieffer Moore sealed the win which has put the Cherries at 85 points for the season.

Scott Parker's side are now in the top-flight for the first time since 2019-20.

How did Bournemouth react to promotion?

“It's not sunk in yet, it’s unbelievable," midfielder Philip Billing told Sky Sports.

“After last season it [play-offs] was something none of us wanted to do, we’ve worked hard all season, and it’s a great emotion because we put so much work in throughout the whole year. We’re a fit team and what we’ve shown with this young team is amazing.”

Goalscorer Moore added: “I’m speechless, when I came here I had one goal and then had the setback straight away, but I had the dream and thankfully it’s come about.

“As soon as I had my surgery my first thought was when can I get back and I want to thank the staff for helping me.

“I’m glad it’s behind me and it’s hard to put into words what it means. I’ve dreamt of this moment as a kid [playing in the Premier League] and thankfully I get to live it.”

Bournemouth's path back to Premier League

The club finished sixth last year in their return to the second-tier but have elevated their play in Parker's debut season at the helm.

Former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke has led the Cherries with 29 goals, while Billing has added 18 goal involvements.

Article continues below

Bournemouth will finish in second place this term behind Parker's former side, Fulham.

Their previous run in the Premier League lasted five years and included a ninth-place finish in 2016-17.

Further reading