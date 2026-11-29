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The thrilling draw with Arsenal was more than just a tough contest that added a point to Manchester City's tally. It became another chance to shine a spotlight on rising Moroccan talent Ayyoub Bouaddi, who caught the eye with his performance in one of the hardest matches of the Premier League, earning widespread praise from his coach and team-mate Elliot Anderson.

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Bouaddi is delighted to be at Manchester City, and Enzo Maresca didn't hold back in praising his technical ability and his character off the pitch. Anderson, meanwhile, highlighted the balance the Morocco international brought to midfield in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is loving the atmosphere at Manchester City and wants to give everything he has for the club. He said as much after an eye-catching display against Arsenal in the Premier League's standout fixture of the round.

It was a tough match. Bouaddi admitted it demanded huge physical effort and concentration, but said he relished the kind of big game that poses a real challenge for players.

In comments carried by El Botola, the Moroccan said: "It was a difficult game, and it required a lot of effort and a high level of concentration from us, but I enjoyed it. We want to play in the biggest games."

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He's clearly settled. The rising Moroccan talent praised the support he gets from his team-mates and the coaching staff, which is helping him adapt and produce his best form.

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He added: "I feel very comfortable at Manchester City. All my team-mates help me a lot and treat me wonderfully, and the coaching staff are excellent. I'm happy to be here, and I want to give everything I have for this club."

On the controversial refereeing decisions in the Arsenal game, Bouaddi refused to pass judgement until he'd reviewed the footage, insisting players have no influence over the officials.

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He explained: "I haven't seen them. I'll review them later. But those were the referee's decisions, and we have no influence over them. We just have to hope the decisions go in our favour in the coming matches."

Maresca in awe of Bouaddi: "Oh my God, he's very, very good!"

City boss Enzo Maresca was full of admiration for the level Bouaddi is producing. His praise went well beyond the Moroccan's technical qualities, extending to his personality and conduct off the pitch.

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The Italian opened with words that showed just how impressed he is: "Oh my God! He's good, very, very good."

Bouaddi had just produced an outstanding display against Arsenal, and Manchester City fans voted him Player of the Match.

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Maresca didn't stop at football, though. He also spoke about the player's personal qualities, picking out his humility and kindness as something special.

"The most beautiful thing about him is his kindness and humility," Maresca said. He also praised the youngster's discipline and the way he handles daily life, adding: "He's not on his phone all the time like most young people."

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Anderson explains the balance and hails Bouaddi's quality

Team-mate Elliot Anderson also lauded the Morocco international's technical ability, stressing that his presence gave the team greater balance in midfield.

Anderson put the team's strong collective display down to how roles were shared in midfield. A double pivot, he explained, gave the side extra strength in duels and defensive duties.

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He said: "I think it looks a bit more balanced. We played with a double pivot today, so the midfield looked more balanced, and that was like extra help in the duels and things like that."

He then turned to Bouaddi's technical side, highlighting his quality on the ball, before commending the effort of everyone who played.

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He concluded: "He's a player with great quality on the ball, and I think everyone put in a strong performance today and showed real quality."

Bouaddi came away from Arsenal with more than a draw. He earned the praise of his coach and a team-mate, and his technical ability and calm personality continue to cement his place.