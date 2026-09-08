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Manchester City v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Translated by

Bouaddi's first night: the Moroccan starts for Manchester City against Porto

A. Bouaddi
FC Porto vs Manchester City
FC Porto
Manchester City
Champions League
Morocco
Portugal
England

Bouaddi at the heart of the action

Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City manager, has announced his side's line-up as they prepare to face Portugal's Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday evening, in the first round of matches in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

City made three changes to the starting eleven that beat Coventry last Saturday ahead of this eagerly awaited clash.

Young Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi took the headlines, handed his first City start in place of Elliot Anderson, who drops to the bench.

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Maresca also favoured Phil Foden over Iliman Ndiaye, who makes way for the bench. The third change came at right-back, with Matheus Nunes returning to the starting eleven in place of Abdukodir Khusanov.

Liga Portugal
Casa Pia AC crest
Casa Pia AC
CAP
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

In midfield, Enzo Fernandez starts his second consecutive match following his record 125 million pound move from Chelsea. New arrival Alan settles for a place among the substitutes.

The Manchester City line-up is as follows:

Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Bouaddi, Enzo, Cherki, Foden, Haaland, Semenyo.

The Porto line-up is as follows:

Costa, Varela, Perez, Kivor, Alberto Costa, Rosario, Fernandez, Vega, Gomes, Silva, Pepe.

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