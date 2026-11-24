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Ayoub Bouaddi has joined the list of names who have created special moments in Champions League history. The young Manchester City player scored his first goal for the English side against Napoli, setting a historic record for Morocco on a night that ended in a 2-2 draw.

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Bouaddi, aged 19 years and 53 days, scored Manchester City's equaliser in Tuesday's Champions League clash after the Italian side had gone ahead. His goal hauled the home side back into the contest and gave them a shot at winning it.

It came in the 67th minute. Jérémy Doku picked up the ball on the left inside the penalty area and slipped it to Bouaddi, who struck first time with his left foot. Goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić couldn't keep it out.

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That strike marked a significant milestone. Not only was it his first goal for Manchester City, it was also the first of his senior professional career, and it arrived in one of Europe's biggest competitions.

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French account "Stats Foot" says Bouaddi is now the youngest Moroccan to score in Champions League history, having found the net at 19 years and 53 days. It's another achievement for his CV and earns him a place among the Moroccan players who have scored in the competition.

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His impact went beyond the goal. He played the full 90 minutes and earned a 7.9 rating from Sofascore, a fair reflection of a night in which he balanced his defensive duties with a hand in building his team's attacks.

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On the ball, Bouaddi attempted 53 passes and 45 found a team-mate, an accuracy of 85%. He completed 31 of his 38 passes in Napoli's half and 14 of 15 in his own. His only long ball found its target too.

He made one key pass, and his passes carried an expected goals value of 0.08. There was no assist, and neither of his two crosses came off. He looked comfortable under pressure, though. On one occasion he won the ball back from Lang and tried to go past him, only for Olivera to step in with a challenge and the referee to award a free-kick.

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The match finished 2-2, but the promising Moroccan made his presence felt on a big European night and gave Manchester City fans another reason to follow his development.

Read more: "CAS" decision threatens global achievement: will FIFA deduct 18 points from Morocco?