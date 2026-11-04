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Rian Rosendaal
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Bosz makes one change to PSV’s starting XI in the Champions League

PSV resume their Champions League group-stage campaign against Club Brugge on Wednesday, with Peter Bosz settled on his starting XI at the Philips Stadion. Kick-off in Eindhoven is at 21:00.

In goal, Matej Kovar starts against the Belgian giants. Sergiño Dest takes the right flank, while Filip Kostic replaces Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back. Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo start in central defence.

Mauro Júnior provides control in midfield. Kodai Sano has become almost indispensable there, while Guus Til is PSV's most advanced midfielder.

From the right, Ivan Perisic provides the service in attack, with Ruben van Bommel on the left flank. Sven Mijnans leads the line for PSV. Ricardo Pepi came on against Willem II on Saturday and scored, but is on the bench again against Brugge.

PSV starting XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro, Sano, Til; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel

Club Brugge starting XI: Sommer; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys; Potts; Forbs, Vetlesen, Vanaken, Virgili; Tresoldi. 