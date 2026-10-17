Peter Bosz fell silent, then smiled, when Hans Kraay junior relayed Sven Mijnans' excuse for his red card against ADO Den Haag on Saturday evening. After PSV's surprise 2-1 defeat, the midfielder had said the sun badly affected him.

PSV went ahead away to ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon when Mijnans scored a fine goal after 21 minutes. But the midfielder picked up his second yellow card in the 43rd minute for a late tackle on Pascal Mulder.

After the match, Kraay asked Bosz on ESPN what blame he attached to the midfielder. "Well, I never really talk in terms of blame," the manager replied, before making his view of the incident clear: "I think he picked up a stupid second yellow card."

Kraay then passed on Mijnans' explanation. "It's exactly on that last stretch that I'm running in the sun...," said the PSV attacking midfielder.

For a moment, Bosz seemed unsure what to make of it. "He was really badly affected by the sun?" the manager repeated. After a long silence, he smiled and said just one word: "OK."

Bosz offered no further comment on his midfielder's excuse.

With PSV still leading 1-0 at half-time, the red card ultimately proved costly. Bosz refused to put the defeat down to it, despite his side being a man down. "We can do better. Even with eleven men, I think," the manager said, before making his view of the result clear: "But all in all, of course, we cannot lose to ADO. Not with eleven, not with ten."