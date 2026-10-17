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LiveTickets
Peter BoszESPN
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Bosz gives telling response to Mijnans's apology for red card

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven
ADO Den Haag
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie
S. Mijnans

Peter Bosz fell silent, then smiled, when Hans Kraay junior relayed Sven Mijnans' excuse for his red card against ADO Den Haag on Saturday evening. After PSV's surprise 2-1 defeat, the midfielder had said the sun badly affected him.

PSV went ahead away to ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon when Mijnans scored a fine goal after 21 minutes. But the midfielder picked up his second yellow card in the 43rd minute for a late tackle on Pascal Mulder.

After the match, Kraay asked Bosz on ESPN what blame he attached to the midfielder. "Well, I never really talk in terms of blame," the manager replied, before making his view of the incident clear: "I think he picked up a stupid second yellow card."

Kraay then passed on Mijnans' explanation. "It's exactly on that last stretch that I'm running in the sun...," said the PSV attacking midfielder.

For a moment, Bosz seemed unsure what to make of it. "He was really badly affected by the sun?" the manager repeated. After a long silence, he smiled and said just one word: "OK."

Bosz offered no further comment on his midfielder's excuse.

With PSV still leading 1-0 at half-time, the red card ultimately proved costly. Bosz refused to put the defeat down to it, despite his side being a man down. "We can do better. Even with eleven men, I think," the manager said, before making his view of the result clear: "But all in all, of course, we cannot lose to ADO. Not with eleven, not with ten."

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