Boskamp hits out: 'A disgrace that he was not allowed to go to the World Cup'

Jan Boskamp was full of praise for Mika Godts after the Belgian winger's display against Italy in a 0-2 Nations League win. The pundit also spoke of his disgust that Godts was overlooked for the World Cup last summer.

"It remains a disgrace that that boy was not allowed to go to the World Cup. The way he scores that goal, that's world-class, isn't it? How he let those Italians glide past and then finished calmly. Wonderful, man!" Boskamp says in conversation with Het Nieuwsblad.

"It is only a matter of time before he also claims a regular starting place at PSG," Boskamp continues, responding to the suggestion that Belgian football fans are only now discovering Godts. "Well, then you should be just as ashamed as Rudi Garcia. In Belgium, with Godts you always got the remark that he 'only' played in the Eredivisie."

"But all those goals and assists do not produce themselves. He has so much scoring ability. Under Garcia that had not yet come out with the national team, but maybe it simply clicks better with a Dutch coach like Van Bommel," says the former coach, who is predicting good times for the former Ajax player under the Netherlands national team manager.

Boskamp was full of praise for Godts, but he was highly critical of substitute Romelu Lukaku. "Another mediocre substitute appearance. He got two balls and twice missed his control. It is not entirely illogical: it has now been more than a year since he last played a full match."

"From his reaction in that flare-up with Donnarumma you can see he is not in a good place. He gets offended far too quickly. The old Lukaku was above that sort of thing. Hopefully we will still see that one again someday," Boskamp continues, still hoping for better times for the 33-year-old Fenerbahçe striker.

Finally, Boskamp looks back on Xavi's baptism of fire as Netherlands manager, with the Netherlands snatching a point against Germany at the death. "The way they scored that equaliser in stoppage time was magnificent. Both the assist from Van Bommel junior and the finish from Gakpo. It was a joy to watch, just as I enjoyed Belgium. Nice how all those new national team managers are providing a breath of fresh air."