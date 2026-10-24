Dutchman Mariano Pusic, head coach of Saudi club Al-Ahli, has decided to hand a new player his debut during the clash with Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ahli host Al-Gharafa on Monday at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ahli's squad for the match will include Gambian defender Aboubacarr Sidy Kinteh for the first time this season.

Kinteh joined Al-Ahli during the last summer transfer window from Norway's Tromso on a five-year contract, yet he has not featured in a single matchday squad since.

Next matches AHL AFC Champions League Elite 13:00 ALG

The Gambian defender tore his anterior muscle shortly after arriving, during the team's pre-season training camp abroad, and that ruled him out of the Dutch coach's plans.

Now 19 and fully recovered, he is ready to feature for "Al-Raqi" in the coming period.

Kinteh's return gives Al-Ahli a major defensive boost, especially given the absences that hit the team from time to time. The latest victim was Turkish defender Merih Demiral.

Al-Ahli go into the Al-Gharafa match sitting fifth in the West group with 4 points from one win and one draw, two points adrift of the four teams sharing top spot.