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Translated by

Bošić enters into a row with journalists: and reveals the difference between him and Jaissle

M. Pusic
A. Bondarenko
Al Ahli vs Abha
Al Ahli
Abha
Saudi Pro League
M. Jaissle
Netherlands
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
Germany

The Dutch coach set the pre-match press conference for the Abha game alight

Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic clashed with journalists over questions about the club's move for Ukrainian Artem Bondarenko, the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder.

Reports had claimed the Dutchman's side were closing in on Bondarenko this summer, with the player set to arrive from Ukraine for 6 million euros.

The deal sparked fury among Al-Ahli supporters. Many had wanted a bigger name, especially after Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié left at the end of last season.

Pusic faced questions about the signing at the press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Abha at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

According to Saudi journalist Waleed Saeed on X, the Dutch coach said: "We are here to talk about the match, and there is nothing official about the player so far."

Asked about the fans' anger, he replied: "The fans have the right to express their anger, but I honestly do not know what the source of the fans' anger is. I know that I am at a big club that is under pressure to win titles."

Pusic then tried to defuse the mood by asking the journalists where they had stood when Al-Ahli signed French midfielder Valentin Atangana last summer.

They told the Dutch coach they had been delighted when that signing was announced. His response? "I don't think so."

Pusic also touched on the contrast between himself and German boss Matthias Jaissle, now in charge of Newcastle United after three years at Al-Ahli.

He concluded: "The difference between me and the previous coach is that the previous coach prefers to play directly, but I like to keep the ball and bring enjoyment to the fans."

Al-Ahli have made a winning start to the season. They edged Al-Diriyah 1-0 in the opening round of the Roshn League, then beat Al-Anwar in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.

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