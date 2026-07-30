The move had already reached the final straight and the 21-year-old is also said to have agreed to join the Italian capital club. In the end, the deal is said to have collapsed because of the Belgian champions' excessive demands. Roma offered €35 million for the centre-forward, but Brugge rejected it. The talks were then called off.

That is likely to give Borussia Dortmund fresh hope. The Black and Yellows have tracked the Germany Under-21 international (24 appearances, 12 goals) for weeks. In mid-July, Corriere dello Sport even reported a basic agreement between Borussia Dortmund and Tresoldi.

Several conditions still have to be met before any transfer can happen, it was said at the time. Above all, Serhou Guirassy's future remains unresolved. If the 30-year-old, who is said to be attracting interest from several top international clubs, leaves Borussia Dortmund, the club would first have to sign a replacement. That could clear the way for Tresoldi to move to the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund are not alone: major competition in the Tresoldi poker

Plenty of clubs are interested in Tresoldi. Alongside Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, among others, are also said to be monitoring the forward.

For FC Brugge, though, an immediate departure is not fundamentally part of the plan. Tresoldi only joined the Belgian top club from Hannover 96 last summer and made an immediate impression. In the Champions League, he scored three goals in ten appearances, including against Barcelona and Atletico. Across all competitions, he recorded 23 goals and nine assists in 58 competitive matches. His contract in Brugge runs until 2029.