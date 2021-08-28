Borussia Dortmund interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi loan despite Chelsea reluctance

The winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel since the head coach's arrival

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan - but the Blues are currently refusing to let the England international head through the exit door, Goal understands.

The winger, a thrice-capped Three Lions starlet, has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel, having previously impressed under predecessor Frank Lampard.

It had appeared that the 20-year-old was set to remain at Stamford Bridge across the 2021-22 campaign, but now a spate of new suitors have emerged for his signature as the transfer window deadline looms.

What has happened?

Though no formal approach has been made, Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund are the latest major European side to show an overt interest in bringing Hudson-Odoi into their ranks.

Marco Rose's side are thought to be at the top of a list of potential suitors vying to turn the winger's head as the final few days of the summer window tick down.

But any bid is likely to be met with fierce resistance, with Tuchel of the opinion that he should stay in west London with the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi snubs Young Lions call

Tuchel has been left further bemused by - though respectful of - the decision by the 20-year-old to refuse the call to represent England's under-21 side during the international break.

Having won his last cap for the senior side in 2019, Hudson-Odoi has been passed over again by Gareth Southgate for September's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Just how the choice to pull out of Lee Carsley's plans will alter his relationship with the Three Lions set-up remains to be seen, though there are fears that it could strain his future.

The bigger picture

Chelsea's determination to keep Hudson-Odoi suggests their belief that he has a key part to play as they go in search of further silverware under Tuchel this term.

Article continues below

Having already claimed the Super Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal, the Blues will be focused on domestic and European concerns - plus the Club World Cup - over the 2021-22 campaign.

They have made few purchases across the summer, with Romelu Lukaku the headline new recruit, with the lack of activity volume speaking to their satisfaction with players such as Hudson-Odoi already in their ranks.

Further reading