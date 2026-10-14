Borussia Dortmund benefit: explosive detail about Felix Nmecha’s release clause revealed

According to Sport Bild, the 26-year-old can leave Borussia Dortmund for a fixed fee of €80 million until shortly after the end of the season. Dortmund would lose a key player and potential regular starter for Germany if he left, but the deadline on his exit option works in their favour.

If Nmecha announces his departure early, Borussia Dortmund would have July and August to find a replacement in defensive midfield. Nmecha is currently a fixture in that position, while Dortmund usually rotate their other central midfielders, Jobe Bellingham, Joey Veerman and Marcel Sabitzer.

Once the deadline passes, Borussia Dortmund could negotiate Nmecha's transfer fee freely again. If a top European club approach Dortmund about Nmecha in July or August, the Westphalians would seek €100 million for him, according to the report.

How much did Borussia Dortmund pay for Felix Nmecha?

Dortmund signed Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 for €30 million. After an inconsistent start that included several injuries, the midfielder established himself at the heart of Dortmund's team under coach Niko Kovac. He is now indispensable. Nmecha has made 14 appearances for Germany so far, scoring 3 goals, and was also a regular starter under coach Julian Nagelsmann at the World Cup in the summer.